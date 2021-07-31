Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.44.

MA stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The company has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

