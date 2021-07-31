Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.94. 2,533,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

