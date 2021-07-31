Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.69 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

