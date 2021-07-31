Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

