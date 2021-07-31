Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Match Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

