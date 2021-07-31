Match Group’s (MTCH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.94. Match Group has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Match Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

