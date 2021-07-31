Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 559.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after buying an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MATX opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

