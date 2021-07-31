Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

MAT opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

