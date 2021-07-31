Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mattel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Mattel by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mattel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

