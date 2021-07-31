Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

