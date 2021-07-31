MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

NYSE:MXL opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.58. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

