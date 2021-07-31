MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $48.23 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

