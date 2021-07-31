McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $84.17. 1,402,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,970. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.