McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $242.71 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

