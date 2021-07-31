MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 30.5% in July

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 424,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.44. 51,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MedAvail will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MedAvail in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDVL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

