Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,244. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.