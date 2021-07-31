Megacoin (MEC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $348,130.35 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,593,706 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.