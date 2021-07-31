MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,568.70 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,414.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,480.42.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

