Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 311,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,596. The company has a market cap of $767.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

