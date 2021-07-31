Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 208,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,454. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

