Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.09. 506,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,796. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

