Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.92, but opened at $66.99. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 1,415 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

