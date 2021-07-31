Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,537,780 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.