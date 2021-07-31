Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Up 6.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.47. 1,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.