Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.30 during trading hours on Friday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

