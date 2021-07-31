Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.30 during trading hours on Friday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

