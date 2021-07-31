Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.11.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MRU traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$64.70. 502,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.85. The stock has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

