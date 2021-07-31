Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD opened at $1,473.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,375.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $900.22 and a 12-month high of $1,519.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 238.39% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

