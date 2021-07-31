Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 238.39% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $8.120-$8.270 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $32.600-$32.900 EPS.

MTD stock traded down $37.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,473.71. 139,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,563. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $900.22 and a twelve month high of $1,519.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,375.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

