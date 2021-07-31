MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 161.3% in July

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

