MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 161.3% in July

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $5.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.