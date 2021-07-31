Michael M. Cullen Sells 6,250 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.08 million, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSII shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

