Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

