Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Pendal Group Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $162,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

