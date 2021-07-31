Microsoft Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $289.67 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

