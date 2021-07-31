Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.48.

Shares of MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.81. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 290,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $78,774,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

