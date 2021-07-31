Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Griffin Securities from $290.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Griffin Securities currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.48.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

