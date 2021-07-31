Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Releases Earnings Results

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Shares of MSEX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. 114,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,328. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

