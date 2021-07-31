Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.98 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $87.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09.
Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Midwest Energy Emissions
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.
