Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.98 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $87.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

