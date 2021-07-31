Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,119,328 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,119,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:EJFAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.