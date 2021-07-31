Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,818 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,493 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,160 shares of company stock worth $34,250,587. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,395.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

