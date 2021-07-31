Millennium Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 716,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $906.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

