Millennium Management LLC Purchases 56,106 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $251,687.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $903,222.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $134,170.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,227,279 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

