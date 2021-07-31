Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $206,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

