Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Shares of TIGO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 39,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.83. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

TIGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

