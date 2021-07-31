Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Price Target Cut to GBX 44

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Mirriad Advertising stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Thursday. Mirriad Advertising has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.67. The company has a market cap of £99.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45.

In other Mirriad Advertising news, insider Kelsey Lynn Skinner bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,360 ($8,309.38).

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

