Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.24 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.32.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

