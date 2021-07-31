Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Misonix from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Misonix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Misonix has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSON. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Misonix by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 421,900 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 16.7% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Misonix during the first quarter valued at $882,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Misonix by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 504,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.