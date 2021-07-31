Mistras Group (MG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $309.04 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.15. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

