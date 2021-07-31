Mithril (MITH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.22 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

