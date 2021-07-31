Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Up 112.9% in July

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,500 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the June 30th total of 481,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.5 days.

Shares of MIELF stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

