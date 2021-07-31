Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $52.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 371,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.